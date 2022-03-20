Reverend Joe Calvin McGhee
July 19, 1952 - March 16, 2022
Graveside service for Joe McGhee, 69, of Valley, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (EST), Monday, March 21, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery, 1343 River Road, Valley, Alabama 36854, Reverend Larry Threatts will officiate.
Reverend McGhee, who passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home in Valley, Alabama, was born July 29, 1952, in Chambers County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (EST) (Facial covering is required).
He leaves to cherish his memory: three children, Kevin (Tracy) Madden, Antonio McCullough both of Valley, AL and Sherico (LaToya) McCullough of LaGrange, GA; three sisters, Josephine (Leonard) Myhand of Bessemer, AL, Cindy (Albert) Autry of Lanett, AL and Charlotte Huguley; one brother, Lonnie McGhee of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four zealous friends, Reverend Willie Wimberly, Reverend Roger Walker, Deacon Norman Thomas and Brother Dennis Thomas all of Valley, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 20, 2022.