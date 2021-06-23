Joe B. Williamson, Sr.
December 4, 1931 - June 17, 2021
Joe Williamson died on June 17, 2021, in the care of Hospice at Arbor Springs. Joe was the loving husband of Nancy Killian Williamson for 59 years and is survived by daughters, Leigh W. Warren (The Rev. Dr. John Wells), L Adair Taylor of Longmont, CO, and his son Joseph Barry Williamson, Jr. Grandchildren: Sean McCartney (Lisa), Jenny M Warren (Matthew), Margaret W Franks (Matt), Joseph Benjamin Williamson, and John Henry Louis Taylor. Great-grandchildren Annabelle and Sully McCartney, John Wells II, James and Stella Warren as well as his neighborhood friends, the Gregson Family who blessed Mr. Joe with their love.
Born in Montgomery to John Lee and Laura LaPiere Williamson they later moved to Marion, AL where Joe would graduate from Perry County High School and attended Marion Military Institute. Marion Military Institute (MMI) is the nation's oldest military junior college tracing its origin back to 1842. Joe matriculated to Auburn University and graduated in 1953. After military service in the Korean War state-side, he and his wife and infant daughter Leigh moved to Montgomery, AL. He was a career salesman and marketing coordinator for the grocery industry and a graduate of the American Management Association in 1980. Joe ended his career as Vice President of Crystal Lake Manufacturing, Inc. in 1993 to be with "My Nancy" as she recovered from open heart surgery.
In 1971, Joe and his wife Nancy received the Trefoil Award for outstanding service in the Dorthey Upchurch Association in Montgomery, AL. Joe was always proud to say he was a registered Girl Scout for 27 years and received their Certificate of Merit from the South-Central Alabama Girl Scout Council, Inc. in 1972. He was the Young Men's Christian Association YMCA Youth Program Man of the Year in 1974. Joe served as president of the Arthritis Foundation of Montgomery and was a committed church member everywhere he attended. Joe enjoyed his toys: motorcycles, boats, truck, cars, van, and a RV. To say Joe was an Auburn football fan would be an understatement. In Joe's own words "I was born a tracking beagle and I HAVE DIED WAR DAMN EAGLE."
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jun 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace UMC Auburn, located at 915 E Glenn Ave, Auburn AL. Memorials or contributions may be directed to Grace UMC Auburn or to the charity of your choice
.
