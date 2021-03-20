Menu
Joel Alan "Joey" Klein
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Joel "Joey" Alan Klein

January 20, 1951 - March 15, 2021

Joel "Joey" Alan Klein of Auburn, Alabama was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 20, 1951 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on March 15, 2021. He was 70 years old.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edna Safron Klein and Jay Klein; step-mother, Virginia Waites Klein; brother, Brad Klein; step-sister, Sylvia Burton (Ben); uncles, Monte Safron and Mel Safron.

Joey is survived by his daughter, Eva Klein; ex-wife, Marianne Klein; brother, Michael Klein (Lisa); step-brother, Larry Johnson (Peggy); sisters-in-law, Chin Klein and Valerie Klein; cousins, Bobby Levine (Norma), and David Levine (Lisa); aunt, Judy Safron and many dear nieces, nephews, extended family and loving friends.

Joey was a loyal and caring soul, beloved by all. We miss him deeply.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Waverly Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Waverly Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the Klein Family. Joel was always happy and enjoyed life. He will truly be missed.
Paula Hampton
March 22, 2021
Joel was my immediate boss at St. Louis Lambert International Airport where I worked with him for a little over three years. He was like a family member to all the staff of Finance & Accounting. He was easy to work with and always wearing a smile. We will surely miss him. Praying for the Lord's comfort on the family.
Emmanuel Kanee
March 22, 2021
Such a funny guy, he made me happy to work for his team at the Airport. He was happy to be moving to Alabama to enjoy retirement! It was just like yesterday when he told us goodbye...He will be missed by many! So many dreams and plans. Sorry for your loss, he was so proud of his daughter!
Regina Houston-Jowers
March 22, 2021
I worked with Joel for the City of St. Louis and just heard today the sad news. He was the most likeable person at the airport and liked to joke with me about stealing my team away to come work with him. I'm so sad that he doesn't get to enjoy the retirement he most definitely earned.
Mary Hemme
March 22, 2021
Wonderful memories of Joey from high school and bit beyond. Sweet man. My sincere sympathies and condolences to family and friends.
Joe Herbert
March 21, 2021
I heard this sad news a few days ago. I really liked Joey and I'm sad I'll never get the chance to talk with him again. He was a cool guy. Michael - my sympathies, brother.
Dana Rollins
March 20, 2021
My condolences to all the family. Judy called me and shared the news. I am so sorry for your loss. Always such a nice guy and sweet cousin. Wished we had spent more time together over the years. He along with all the Safron's are sadly missed. Long life to all, Linda Safron Luks (Edsel Safron's daughter).
Linda Luks
March 20, 2021
My brother Sonny and I, are so very sorry to hear of Joel's passing. Please know that we are wrapping your beautiful family with love.
Cindy J Campbell
March 20, 2021
