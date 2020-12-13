Menu
John Arnold Blanton Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bolton Funeral Home
207 Highway 47 S
Columbiana, AL
John Arnold Blanton, Jr.

John Arnold Blanton, Jr. age 82, passed away December 4th, 2020.

A native of Opelika, AL, he was the son of the late John Arnold Blanton, Sr. and Gladys Whatley Blanton. His younger brother, William Joseph Blanton, also preceded him in death.

He was graduated from Gordon Military Academy in Barnesville, GA and received both B.S. and MBA degrees from Auburn University. He was commissioned 2nd Lt. in the US Air Force.

John began his sales career with IBM Corporation in Atlanta, GA. His career spanned both sales and consulting with several national companies, and he retired as Vice President of Sales from a multi-national dining service company in 2000.

He was an active member of the Columbiana United Methodist Church and volunteered in various community service programs in Columbiana and Shelby County.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Ellis Blanton; a sister, Jane Blanton Gavin of Hickory, NC; a daughter, Levin Christine Blanton Elpers and husband Robert of Louisville, KY; and a son, John Arnold Blanton III and wife Beth of Columbiana; three adored grandchildren: Nan Lanier Elpers, Aryn Rey Elpers and Marybeth Linda Blanton.

John and Linda enjoyed traveling, particularly to Greece. They also traveled extensively in the United States. John was a walker and hiker and hiked in over twenty mountain ranges in the U.S. He was also an avid reader.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbiana United Methodist Church.

Bolton Funeral Home

Columbiana, AL 205-669-3179
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 13, 2020.
