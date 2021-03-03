John is well known in central Alabama for his tireless work for many years in spreading the Gospel to many - especially through his prison ministry. John was very special in that he could visualize a solution to a difficult problem, and he could execute his plan to success when most folks would have been unwilling to even try. He was a good example to me because he knew how to be successful with what he had at hand. He held himself and those he loved to a high standard. The Christian values that he lived out in his daily life were an example to all who knew him, and that example continues in his children and grandchildren. This man with a servant's heart, has earned his reward.

Ken Sullivanne February 24, 2021