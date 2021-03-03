Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Wesley Ellis Jr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
John Wesley Ellis, Jr.

November 9, 1934 - February 22, 2021

John Wesley (J.W.) Ellis II, 86, of Coosada, Alabama, passed on February 22, 2021. A memorial service will be announced at a later date as restrictions allow.

J.W. is survived by his sons: John Wesley Ellis Ill (Beverly) and Joseph C. Ellis (Melanie) and his grandchildren: Wanda, Emma and John Ellis IV and Sean and Erin Ellis as well as his twin sister, Johnnie B. Ellis Wyers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Akemi Ellis.

J.W. was a gospel preacher and elder, and spent decades working to bring God's word to prison and jail inmates locally. He retired from a career with the Alabama National Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the prison ministry via https://wetumpkacoc.churchcenter.com/giving (choose "prison ministry" from the menu) or by mailing a check to Wetumpka Church of Christ and earmarking it "for prison ministry" or to stomach cancer research in honor of his wife.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
John is well known in central Alabama for his tireless work for many years in spreading the Gospel to many - especially through his prison ministry. John was very special in that he could visualize a solution to a difficult problem, and he could execute his plan to success when most folks would have been unwilling to even try. He was a good example to me because he knew how to be successful with what he had at hand. He held himself and those he loved to a high standard. The Christian values that he lived out in his daily life were an example to all who knew him, and that example continues in his children and grandchildren. This man with a servant's heart, has earned his reward.
Ken Sullivanne
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results