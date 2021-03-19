John Henry Finley, Jr.
April 8, 1926 - March 15, 2021
Graveside service for John Henry Finley, 94, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Thomas Brown will officiate.
Mr. Finley, who passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born April 8, 1926 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Finley will be Saturday, March 19, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: six children, Bernice Findley (Clarence Shorter), Elizabeth (Calvin) Smith both of Auburn, AL, Robert (Joyce) Finley of Jacksonville, FL, Henry (Brigetha) Finley, DeAldrin (Deborah) Finley and Lamar (Janice) Finley all of Auburn, AL; five sisters, Julia Mae Frazier, Mary (Cecil) Edwards both of Auburn, AL, Annie Florence Harley of DeKalb, IL, Alice Hunter of Atlanta, GA and Mary Pitts of Tuskegee, AL; one brother, Richard (Frances) Arnold of Tuskegee, AL; one brother-in-law, Mark Jones of Auburn, AL; one sister-in-law, Rosie Lee Finley of Auburn, AL; a special friend, Ardine Jones of Auburn, Al; a devoted friend, James Allen of Auburn, AL; four generations of grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.