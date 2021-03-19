Menu
John Henry Finley Jr.
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
John Henry Finley, Jr.

April 8, 1926 - March 15, 2021

Graveside service for John Henry Finley, 94, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Thomas Brown will officiate.

Mr. Finley, who passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born April 8, 1926 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Finley will be Saturday, March 19, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memory: six children, Bernice Findley (Clarence Shorter), Elizabeth (Calvin) Smith both of Auburn, AL, Robert (Joyce) Finley of Jacksonville, FL, Henry (Brigetha) Finley, DeAldrin (Deborah) Finley and Lamar (Janice) Finley all of Auburn, AL; five sisters, Julia Mae Frazier, Mary (Cecil) Edwards both of Auburn, AL, Annie Florence Harley of DeKalb, IL, Alice Hunter of Atlanta, GA and Mary Pitts of Tuskegee, AL; one brother, Richard (Frances) Arnold of Tuskegee, AL; one brother-in-law, Mark Jones of Auburn, AL; one sister-in-law, Rosie Lee Finley of Auburn, AL; a special friend, Ardine Jones of Auburn, Al; a devoted friend, James Allen of Auburn, AL; four generations of grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were a special part of our lives and you will be truly missed thinking of the times you used to tell us wrong from right but even though you are gone you will not be forgotten love you unc
David and Shirley Finley
March 21, 2021
Praying that God will provide each of you with comfort and strength during this time of grief.
Patricia Echols
March 20, 2021
My prayers are with the family
Delaner Pitts
March 20, 2021
I love you great daddy. The best man ever who have taught me alot about life i miss you so much
Montavious finley
March 20, 2021
I am sorry for your loss and I'm praying for your strength in the Lord
Belinda Humphrey
March 19, 2021
Praying for your strength as you say your goodbyes.
Angela Debrow-Alexander
March 19, 2021
My condolences to the family.
Phyllis Stephens Reese
March 19, 2021
