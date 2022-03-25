John Frank GibsonFuneral service for Mr. John Frank Gibson, 85, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 am (CT) Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Bethel No. I Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika, AL. Interment will follow in Garden Hills Cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Coleman, pastor, will officiate. Rev J.D. Darden will deliver the eulogy. Masks are required.Public viewing and family hours will be held on Friday from 4:00pm – 6:00pm. His remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.Mr. Gibson passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Arbor Springs Rehab Center. He was an humble servant on the battlefield for the Lord. Mr. Gibson was a member of Bethel No. I Missionary Baptist Church. For many years, he served in various capacities including: Chairman of Deacons Ministry, Ground Committee, Sunday School, and Men's Choir. In 2001, after 38 years of service, Mr. Gibson retired from Alagasco. While employed with Alagasco, he became President and Founder of the local Steelworkers Union. He was a trailblazer and paved the way for many others in his vocation and in his community service. He was a skilled craftsman at plumbing, electrical work, gas lines construction, vehicle repairs, among other self-taught trades. It seemed there was no task that he could not master. Wherever he could serve, Mr. Gibson gave tirelessly. Additionally, for over 50 years until failing health, he served faithfully as a member of Prince Hall Golden Rule Masonic Lodge #11. For many years, he served as past Worshipful Master of the Golden Rule Lodge#11 in Opelika.He is survived by: two devoted daughters, Janice (Richard) Jemison Jr. of Lithonia, GA and Sharon (Dwight) Jones Sr. of Tyrone, GA; seven grandchildren. Jada S Jones, Richard (Trey) Jemison III, Kayla Jemison, Maya S Jones, Dwight S Jones II, Isaiah S Jones, and Trinity Rose Jemison; three sisters-in-law, Ms. Mary L Gibson and Ms. Lelar Jennings both of Opelika, AL and Ms. Elizabeth Gwinn of Las Vegas, NV; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends