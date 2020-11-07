Menu
John Henry "Bull" Spratling
John Henry "Bull" Spratling

August 28, 1942 - November 4, 2020

John Henry "Bull" Spratling; Graveside service for John Spratling, 78, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate.

Mr. Spratling, who passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, AL, was born August 28, 1942 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Spratling will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Survivors include: four children, Willie Spratling of Chesapeake, VA, Cindy Spratling, Gwendolyn Spratling and Wanda (Willie) Welch all of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Andrew Spratling of Dayton, OH and Willie George Brown of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Tambra, Keandra, Tasha, Jayda, Jakyra, Madisen, Antonio, Kendra, KeTesia, Sara, Justin, Brandon, Paris and Titus; great-grandchildren, Kayson, DaQuan, Javion, Vance, Amia, Teiarra, Chante, Kalia, Railyn, Aliza and Maeriah; four sisters-in-law, Carrie (Cecil) Strickland, Charlestine Nelms both of Opelika, AL, Mildred (Robert) Carey of Birmingham, AL and Amy Carpenter of Columbus, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 7, 2020.
My deepest condolences to the Spratling Family. May you find comfort in thoughts, prayers and kind words from family and friends during this difficult time. God loves and cares for you! Rosalind Jennings Williams Las Vegas, Nevada
Rosalind Jennings Williams
November 6, 2020