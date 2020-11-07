John Henry "Bull" Spratling
August 28, 1942 - November 4, 2020
John Henry "Bull" Spratling; Graveside service for John Spratling, 78, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate.
Mr. Spratling, who passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, AL, was born August 28, 1942 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Spratling will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Survivors include: four children, Willie Spratling of Chesapeake, VA, Cindy Spratling, Gwendolyn Spratling and Wanda (Willie) Welch all of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Andrew Spratling of Dayton, OH and Willie George Brown of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Tambra, Keandra, Tasha, Jayda, Jakyra, Madisen, Antonio, Kendra, KeTesia, Sara, Justin, Brandon, Paris and Titus; great-grandchildren, Kayson, DaQuan, Javion, Vance, Amia, Teiarra, Chante, Kalia, Railyn, Aliza and Maeriah; four sisters-in-law, Carrie (Cecil) Strickland, Charlestine Nelms both of Opelika, AL, Mildred (Robert) Carey of Birmingham, AL and Amy Carpenter of Columbus, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 7, 2020.