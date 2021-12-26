Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Calvin "Calvin" Kellom
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
John Calvin "Calvin" Kellom

February 28, 1963 - December 17, 2021

Graveside service for John Kellom, 58, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Herbert Slaughter will officiate.

Mr. Kellom, who passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 28, 1963 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Nettie Maude Kellom of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Larry Dowdell of Jacksonville, FL and Stanley Kellom of Opelika, AL; one sister, Valerie Kellom (Al Colman) of Montgomery, AL; one niece, Deja Nielson of Spain; one nephew, Michael Dowdell of Montgomery, AL; a special cousin as an aunt, Onell Bledsoe of Opelika, AL; two devoted friends, Leon Boyd of Opelika, AL and Mack Winston of Florence, AL; a host of cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Prayers for the family. Calvin was my classmate. Rest in peace.
Maria Winchester-Brown
School
December 26, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mae
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results