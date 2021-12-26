John Calvin "Calvin" Kellom
February 28, 1963 - December 17, 2021
Graveside service for John Kellom, 58, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Herbert Slaughter will officiate.
Mr. Kellom, who passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 28, 1963 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Nettie Maude Kellom of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Larry Dowdell of Jacksonville, FL and Stanley Kellom of Opelika, AL; one sister, Valerie Kellom (Al Colman) of Montgomery, AL; one niece, Deja Nielson of Spain; one nephew, Michael Dowdell of Montgomery, AL; a special cousin as an aunt, Onell Bledsoe of Opelika, AL; two devoted friends, Leon Boyd of Opelika, AL and Mack Winston of Florence, AL; a host of cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 26, 2021.