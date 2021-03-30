Sgt. John S. "Skippy" KirkwoodAugust 15, 1946 - March 2, 2021John Skipper "Skippy" Kirkwood, 74, of Waverly, passed away on 02 March 2021 in Waverly AL.A Memorial Service will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on 03 April 2021, 1400 (2PM) with visitation beginning at 1300 (1PM).Skippy was born in Jackson, Mississippi to John Kenneth Kirkwood and Mittie Skipper Kirkwood (Mcllwain) on 15 August 1946. He went to school in Waynesboro, MS and enlisted in the Marines on 30 August 1965. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star among other prestigious awards. He married Juanita Motley (Kirkwood) on 23 Aug 2003 in Gatlinburg, TN. Skippy loved his wife, family, Country, and his guns. He was a true American Hero. He was a proud Marine that honored and served his fellow marines, his Country, and our Great Flag. Skippy was loved by all his family close and distant, and some would say the best there was! The greatest Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Uncle, Brother-in-law or Friend. He had a very large extended Family who loved him dearly. He will be sadly missed by family and friends far and wide. To all who knew and loved him, he was a little old fashion, but the GREATEST SOUTHERN GENTLEMAN, OF ALL TIMES. The Marine Corp lost a great one this time! SEMPER FI! SKIPPYSkippy is survived by his wife, Juanita V. Kirkwood; children: Milton "Kirk" Kirkwood, Scott L. Perkins, Jason "Doug" Perkins; grandchildren: Ashley Perkins, Justin Perkins, Britney Perkins, Austin Perkins, Skyler Kirkwood, Elizabeth "Maddie" Kirkwood, Tanner Kirkwood; great-grandchildren: Ayden, Aubrey, Addyson, Paisley; numerous nieces and nephews.Skippy was preceded in death by his son, Joel "Joey" T. Kirkwood; father, John K. Kirkwood; mother, Mittie S. Mcllwain; stepfather, Robert L. Mcllwain; siblings: Kenneth S. Kirkwood, Thomas H. "Henry" Kirkwood, Robert L. Mcllwain Jr., Pat Lodge, Miriam Ann Syler.The family of Skippy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cpt. Walter Luker and Sgt. Roy Hern for their lifetime friendship and support for Skippy.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.