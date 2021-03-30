Menu
Sgt. John S. "Skippy" Kirkwood
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Sgt. John S. "Skippy" Kirkwood

August 15, 1946 - March 2, 2021

John Skipper "Skippy" Kirkwood, 74, of Waverly, passed away on 02 March 2021 in Waverly AL.

A Memorial Service will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on 03 April 2021, 1400 (2PM) with visitation beginning at 1300 (1PM).

Skippy was born in Jackson, Mississippi to John Kenneth Kirkwood and Mittie Skipper Kirkwood (Mcllwain) on 15 August 1946. He went to school in Waynesboro, MS and enlisted in the Marines on 30 August 1965. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star among other prestigious awards. He married Juanita Motley (Kirkwood) on 23 Aug 2003 in Gatlinburg, TN. Skippy loved his wife, family, Country, and his guns. He was a true American Hero. He was a proud Marine that honored and served his fellow marines, his Country, and our Great Flag. Skippy was loved by all his family close and distant, and some would say the best there was! The greatest Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Uncle, Brother-in-law or Friend. He had a very large extended Family who loved him dearly. He will be sadly missed by family and friends far and wide. To all who knew and loved him, he was a little old fashion, but the GREATEST SOUTHERN GENTLEMAN, OF ALL TIMES. The Marine Corp lost a great one this time! SEMPER FI! SKIPPY

Skippy is survived by his wife, Juanita V. Kirkwood; children: Milton "Kirk" Kirkwood, Scott L. Perkins, Jason "Doug" Perkins; grandchildren: Ashley Perkins, Justin Perkins, Britney Perkins, Austin Perkins, Skyler Kirkwood, Elizabeth "Maddie" Kirkwood, Tanner Kirkwood; great-grandchildren: Ayden, Aubrey, Addyson, Paisley; numerous nieces and nephews.

Skippy was preceded in death by his son, Joel "Joey" T. Kirkwood; father, John K. Kirkwood; mother, Mittie S. Mcllwain; stepfather, Robert L. Mcllwain; siblings: Kenneth S. Kirkwood, Thomas H. "Henry" Kirkwood, Robert L. Mcllwain Jr., Pat Lodge, Miriam Ann Syler.

The family of Skippy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cpt. Walter Luker and Sgt. Roy Hern for their lifetime friendship and support for Skippy.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Apr
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So hear of skippys passing. I worked with him for 35 years and he was the best work partner anybody could have. He bought all my tools when i retired and wouldnt have sold them to just anybody.He and i had alot of good times and laughs.I have alot of fond memories. Love to the family Frank Conway
frank conway
April 3, 2021
Juanita and family...my prayers for you guys! I'm so sorry for your loss!
Dina Lidestri
March 30, 2021
Condolences to the family and he was a great friend and surely will be missed. SEMPER FI! ole friend.
Alex Frizzell
March 30, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
DT
March 27, 2021
I want to give my condolences for the loss of your love one. May the family and friends of John find comfort.
Rashod
March 27, 2021
