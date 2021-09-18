John G. McFaddenNovember 28, 1935 - September 14, 2021Memorial service for John G. McFadden of Opelika, AL is Saturday, September 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Opelika, AL. Rev. Chris Duncan is officiating. Graveside service will be on September 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Ebenezer ARP Church in Rock Hill, SC. Mr. McFadden, who died Tuesday, September 14, at home was born November 28, 1935 in York County, SC.Mr. McFadden served in the Army in El Paso, TX for two years working on the Nike missiles. He attended Clemson University and later graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in business. He was a competitive bowler and was a member of the Elks Club. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a district scout executive and scout master. Mr. McFadden was an avid gardener and wood worker. He was active in his church, served as a Deacon and an Elder. He loved his Bible studies. He worked over 40 years in the lumber and construction industry.He is survived by his wife Dorathy Barr McFadden of Opelika, AL; daughter Dora McFadden of Smyrna, GA; son Jim and wife Laurie McFadden of Tampa, FL; son Bob and wife Stephany McFadden of Auburn, AL; granddaughters Sarah McFadden, Kaleigh McFadden, Jaclyn McFadden; and grandsons Walker McFadden, & Brooks McFadden.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Opelika, AL. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing in Opelika. Bass Funeral Home is directing in Rock Hill, S.C.