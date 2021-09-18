Menu
John G. McFadden
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
John G. McFadden

November 28, 1935 - September 14, 2021

Memorial service for John G. McFadden of Opelika, AL is Saturday, September 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Opelika, AL. Rev. Chris Duncan is officiating. Graveside service will be on September 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Ebenezer ARP Church in Rock Hill, SC. Mr. McFadden, who died Tuesday, September 14, at home was born November 28, 1935 in York County, SC.

Mr. McFadden served in the Army in El Paso, TX for two years working on the Nike missiles. He attended Clemson University and later graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in business. He was a competitive bowler and was a member of the Elks Club. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a district scout executive and scout master. Mr. McFadden was an avid gardener and wood worker. He was active in his church, served as a Deacon and an Elder. He loved his Bible studies. He worked over 40 years in the lumber and construction industry.

He is survived by his wife Dorathy Barr McFadden of Opelika, AL; daughter Dora McFadden of Smyrna, GA; son Jim and wife Laurie McFadden of Tampa, FL; son Bob and wife Stephany McFadden of Auburn, AL; granddaughters Sarah McFadden, Kaleigh McFadden, Jaclyn McFadden; and grandsons Walker McFadden, & Brooks McFadden.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Opelika, AL. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing in Opelika. Bass Funeral Home is directing in Rock Hill, S.C.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
1010 India Rd,, Opelika, AL
Sep
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Ebenezer ARP Church (Opelika, AL, Rock Hill, SC)
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dottie and Family, So sorry to learn of John's passing, He was a good man. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. May you find comfort in the Word of God. Love you.
JANE HARALSON
Friend
September 18, 2021
Joel and Kathe Parker
September 18, 2021
