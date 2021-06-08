John C. Mullins
September 10, 1955 - June 4, 2021
John C. Mullins of Auburn, Alabama was born to the late Marion and Hazel Mullins on September 10, 1955 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on June 4, 2021. He was 65 years old.
John was the owner and operator of Collector's Corner for many years in the Glen Dean Shopping Center in Auburn, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Linda Gayle Rogers.
John is survived by his sister, Elizabeth M. Whatley (Jacob); brother, Marion Dewitt Mullins (Mary); as well as nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Auburn Memorial Park.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 8, 2021.