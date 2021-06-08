I moved to Auburn six years ago and found Collectors Corner where I met John. We didn´t know each other from Adam and we talked for a good 45 minutes about comics. John was always friendly and I went by there to talk with him as much as I could. I was saddened to hear of his passing. John and I would talk about more things than comics. We also talked about life and loved ones that we have lost. I still remember the conversation we had about his wife Linda. John was a special guy. I will miss the conversations we had. May you Rest In Peace John. I know Linda welcomed you into Heaven with open arms. God bless you.

James Jones March 12, 2022