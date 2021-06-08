Menu
John C. Mullins
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
John C. Mullins

September 10, 1955 - June 4, 2021

John C. Mullins of Auburn, Alabama was born to the late Marion and Hazel Mullins on September 10, 1955 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on June 4, 2021. He was 65 years old.

John was the owner and operator of Collector's Corner for many years in the Glen Dean Shopping Center in Auburn, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Linda Gayle Rogers.

John is survived by his sister, Elizabeth M. Whatley (Jacob); brother, Marion Dewitt Mullins (Mary); as well as nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Auburn Memorial Park.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Auburn Memorial Park
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
I moved to Auburn six years ago and found Collectors Corner where I met John. We didn´t know each other from Adam and we talked for a good 45 minutes about comics. John was always friendly and I went by there to talk with him as much as I could. I was saddened to hear of his passing. John and I would talk about more things than comics. We also talked about life and loved ones that we have lost. I still remember the conversation we had about his wife Linda. John was a special guy. I will miss the conversations we had. May you Rest In Peace John. I know Linda welcomed you into Heaven with open arms. God bless you.
James Jones
March 12, 2022
Will miss you coming by the Auburn Post and mailing your comic book orders and telling me about your latest dance exploits. I remember your last visit a week before your death.
Quentin Seaborn
Other
June 23, 2021
May all who knew John, know peace. May I hear his stereo sometime. In this world.
chuck martin
Friend
June 23, 2021
I was shocked to learn of John's death. I'm just returning from memorial services for another longtime friend, when I checked my email and heard this sad and unexpected news. DeWitt, my sympathies.
Dana Rollins
Friend
June 12, 2021
Mr. John, we are going to miss your visits and feedback. To us, you´re family. Sunday afternoons will not be the same without you.
Winn Dixie 0579 S. College St.
Other
June 8, 2021
I remember John from Arby's at the mall .. He was always nice and liked his cars. Sending prayers to John's loved ones.
James Petty
June 8, 2021
My heart goes out to the family of John Mullins. May he Rest In Peace.
Ann McAdams
June 8, 2021
