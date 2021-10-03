Menu
John Harold Nichols
FUNERAL HOME
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
John Harold Nichols

John Harold , age 90, a resident of Auburn and native of Montgomery for 73 years, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Leigh Owen (Steve) and Amy Whittenburg (John); his grandchildren, Nic and Sally Owen and Jack and Will Whittenburg. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sally Smith Nichols.

A host of family and friends remember his hospitality and kindness. A renowned architect, Harold practiced for nearly 70 years throughout the southeast after attending Alabama Polytechnic Institute. An avid boater, he loved spending time and entertaining his friends and family on the Gulf Coast waters and Lake Martin. More than anything, he loved being surrounded by his family and friends whom he adored.

Graveside Services will be on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Gary Spooner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be made to Landmarks Foundation- Save First Presbyterian Fund, 301 Columbus St., Montgomery, Alabama, 36104

Leak Memory Chapel - (334) 272-6501

Montgomery, AL 36109

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Leak Memory Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Harold was such a nice and kind person and a wonderful friend. We will miss him. Our thoughts are with family and friends. Leon and Sylvia.
Leon and Sylvia Capouano
Friend
October 8, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
September 30, 2021
