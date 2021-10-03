John Harold NicholsJohn Harold , age 90, a resident of Auburn and native of Montgomery for 73 years, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Leigh Owen (Steve) and Amy Whittenburg (John); his grandchildren, Nic and Sally Owen and Jack and Will Whittenburg. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sally Smith Nichols.A host of family and friends remember his hospitality and kindness. A renowned architect, Harold practiced for nearly 70 years throughout the southeast after attending Alabama Polytechnic Institute. An avid boater, he loved spending time and entertaining his friends and family on the Gulf Coast waters and Lake Martin. More than anything, he loved being surrounded by his family and friends whom he adored.Graveside Services will be on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Gary Spooner officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be made to Landmarks Foundation- Save First Presbyterian Fund, 301 Columbus St., Montgomery, Alabama, 36104Leak Memory Chapel - (334) 272-6501Montgomery, AL 36109