John Willie Oliver
December 3, 1933 - December 10, 2020
Graveside service for John Willie Oliver, 87, of Decatur, GA formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Keith Torbert will officiate.
Mr. Oliver, who passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Emory Health Care Saint Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, GA, was born December 4, 1933 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Oliver will be Friday, December 18, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
John Willie leaves many who love and mourn him, including his wife of 36 years, Mary Benson Oliver; two step children, Angela Benson (George Campbell, Jr.) of Tuscaloosa, AL and Michael Taylor (Jewel) of Wichita, KS; three granddaughters, Paige Taylor of Atlanta, GA, Mia Taylor of Houston, TX and Kerten Taylor of Wichita, KS; one aunt, Sarah Oliver of Atlanta, GA; four first cousins, Priscilla Oliver, Laura Oliver of Atlanta, GA; Ellie Peavy of Opelika, AL and Mildred Cooper of Montgomery, AL; his favorite niece, Doris Tabb of Hampton, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 18, 2020.