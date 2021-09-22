John T. PianowskiDecember 3, 1941 - September 20, 2021John T. Pianowski, Sr. was born December 03, 1941 to Theofil and Stella Siok Pianowski in Massachusetts. He died September 20, 2021 at Bethany House in Auburn due to complications of a stroke.John graduated with a Master's in finance from University of Massachusetts Amherst. For many years he worked BAE system of Boston and he also served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Benning in Columbus, GA for basic training. He crossed over the river many a times to visit. He liked Alabama. Many years later he met and fell in love with an Opelika Girl. He married Judy Whatley Clark in 2009. For the next eleven years, Opelika became his home.John was a man of faith. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Auburn, AL. He also supported his wife Judy and her church, First Baptist Church Opelika. He made many friends and will be greatly missed.John was preceded in death by his father and mother and only brother, Steven. His first wife, Dolores Marasca Pianowski - the mother of his three sons.Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, John Pianowski, Jr., from Chelmsford Massachusetts; Scott Pianowski (Kit Morehead), from Berkley Michigan; and Chris (Karen) Pianowski, from Nashua, New Hampshire. One grandson, whom he loved with all his heart, Branden Pianowski, Chelmsford, Massachusetts. His wife of eleven years, Judy Clark Pianowski.Services will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Saint Michael's Catholic Church at 1100 N. College Street in Auburn, AL. Visitation will be 12:00 till 1:00 at the church with the service to follow at 1:00. Father Farmer will be officiating. Burial will be at Rosemere Cemetery located off Frederick Road on Long Street in Opelika.Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, AL, 36830.