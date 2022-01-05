Johnny Mack King
March 1, 1947 - December 28, 2021
Johnny Mack King, 74, of Huntertown, passed away on December 28, 2021, in Torrance, California. Born on March 1, 1947, in Repton, Alabama, he was the son of the late Maxie Herald and Cubie Dean (nee Scruggs) King. Johnny grew up in Frisco City, Alabama where he was lovingly known as "Johnny Mack". In his younger days he was known for his athletic prowess in sports and a football star for his small Alabama town. After high school he joined the United States Marines where he earned a National Defense Service Medal for serving during the Vietnam War. He returned home from the Marines where he met and married Kathy Dianne Shannon. Together they ventured off to Auburn, Alabama to attend Auburn University and welcomed their daughter Shannon into their lives. Johnny remained in the Opelika-Auburn area and worked for Uniroyal-Goodrich for 30 years. During his time in Opelika-Auburn, Johnny made many friends that he dearly loved and talked about frequently. One of the hardest and most difficult times of Johnny's life was losing his son, Jason Barrett King, in August 1981. It is probable that Jason was his first hug in heaven. In 2005, he retired from Uniroyal-Goodrich and moved to live near his daughter Shannon and his 5 grandchildren. He spent the remainder of his life faithfully serving the YMCA. He dearly loved this job and all the friends that he made there. Over his life he enjoyed golf, fishing, playing cards, cutting the grass, a good cup of coffee, and a car ride in the country. He was a faithful father and friend. More than anything else, Johnny (aka Big Daddy/Bigs) loved and enjoyed anything that involved his 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He enjoyed many years as chauffeur and cheerleader for them, roles that made him supremely happy. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon (Tony) Tranquill; grandchildren, Drue (Jackie) Tranquill, Justin (Emily) Tranquill, Sara Kate Tranquill, Jack Tranquill, and Ethan Tranquill; great-grandchildren, Elijah, and Grace Tranquill; and nephew, Mike Boothe. He was also preceded in death by his parents Cubie Dean and Maxie King; his son, Jason Barrett King; sister, Brenda Kay Barfield; and niece, Leigh Harders. Funeral service will be 1:30pm, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11:00am, until time of service. Memorial donations may be given to the Parkview Family YMCA (fwymca.org/donate
), for youth sports scholarships. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Fond memories, and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the King family at www.mccombandsons.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 5, 2022.