Johnny Ray MoodyJuly 26, 1944 - December 18, 2020A graveside service for Mr. Johnny Ray Moody, 76, of Opelika will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Garden Hills Cemetery.Mr. Moody, who died Friday, December 18, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center, was born July 26, 1944, in Opelika, Al.Mr. Moody was a native of Lee County, where he lived for most of his life. He worked at Uniroyal for over 20 years.He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Dawn Moody; and his brother, Bill Moody.He is survived by his daughter, Felicia (James) Eicher of Opelika; grandchildren: Jasmyne, Jade, Kaycee and James Eicher, Jr.; sisters: Doris Carroll of Opelika and Ann Hardy; and a brother, Lowell Moody of Opelika.