Jorge A. HerreraJuly 18, 1995 - March 10, 2021Jorge A. Herrera was born July 18, 1995 in San Lorenzo, Honduras. He lived in Honduras with his Grandmother Eva; Aunt Yancy and Uncle Jorge.At the age of 13, he came to live with his mother, Carla and stepfather, Ryan; brother, Will; sisters, Zoe and Sadie in Opelika, Alabama.Jorge quickly acclimated to life in the U.S. even though he spoke little English. He started in 8th grade at Opelika Middle School where he quickly made friends on and off the soccer field. His family moved to Auburn in the middle of Jorge's 9th grade year. Jorge was forced to be the new kid yet again. But, true to his spirit he never skipped a beat. He made the Auburn High soccer varsity team as a freshman and was on the winning 2012 state championship team. He graduated from Auburn High in 2014 and enrolled at Auburn University. He was currently working two jobs while pursuing his Marketing/Business degree. Jorge had an infectious smile and never seemed to meet a stranger. Anyone who crossed paths with Jorge was blessed with a friend and kindred spirit. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.Visitation will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Town Creek Cemetery.