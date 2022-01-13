Menu
Joseph Echols
Joseph Echols

Funeral service for Mr. Joseph Echols, 73, of Forrest Park, GA and formally of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 14, 2022, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church with interment in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Rev. Clifford E. Jones will officiate. Masks are required for the services.

Mr. Echols passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Emory Mid-town Medical Center in Atlanta, GA. Early in life, he joined White Street Missionary Baptist Church. In 1968, he graduated from J.F. Drake High School. Following his tour of duty in the US Army, he furthered his education at Opelika Technical School. Mr. Echols retired from Clayton County Board of Commissioners (Tara Airport) as a fuel tech.

Public viewing and a family hour will be held Thursday from 4:00pm-6:00pm. His remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

He is survived by: his wife of forty-eight years, Evelyn Stephens Echols of Forest Park, GA; three children, Marcey (Wayne) Cheney of Cleveland, OH, Dante' (Nikki) Stephens, Sr. of Stockbridge, GA and Chasity (Clement) Romain of Austell, GA; five grandchildren, Marquise Spraggins, Sr., Marquase Spraggins, Dante' Echols, Jr., Micah Echols and Harmone' Romain; two great grandchildren, Marquise Spraggins, Jr. and K'eauri Spraggins; four brothers, Edward Allen and Jerome "Duke" Allen both of Auburn, AL, Walter (Cassie) Allen of Riverdale, GA and Derrick "Tuloo" (Brenda) Pitts of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Jackie Echols of Loachapoka, AL and Phyllis Allen of Fort Hood, TX; two brothers-in-law, Jacob (Annie) Stephens of Opelika, AL and Fredrick (Alice) Whitaker of Forson, GA; three sisters-in-law, Alline Boykin of McDonough, GA, Henrietta Crittenden Snipes of Opelika, AL and Debra Core of Fayetteville, NC; a special friend, John (JoAnn) Bufford of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street, Opelika, AL
Jan
13
Service
4:00p.m.
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street, Opelika, AL
Jan
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL
Jan
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL
