Joseph "Chase" FergusonMay 17, 1997 - May 28, 2021Joseph Chase Ferguson, 24, passed away on May 28, 2021. He was born in Goose Creek, SC and was the beloved son of Joseph Gregory Ferguson and Amy Melissa Nelson, big brother to Matthew Nathaniel Ferguson, Nathan Cage Ferguson, John Henry Stephens, and Abigail Joann Stephens, and grandson to Lynn Pruit and Vicki Baptista.He was employed at Interstate Electric in Charlotte, NC. He loved football, especially Auburn football, and spending time with his family.A memorial service was held Monday May 31, 2021 at 2:00pm at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory