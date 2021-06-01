Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph "Chase" Ferguson
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Joseph "Chase" Ferguson

May 17, 1997 - May 28, 2021

Joseph Chase Ferguson, 24, passed away on May 28, 2021. He was born in Goose Creek, SC and was the beloved son of Joseph Gregory Ferguson and Amy Melissa Nelson, big brother to Matthew Nathaniel Ferguson, Nathan Cage Ferguson, John Henry Stephens, and Abigail Joann Stephens, and grandson to Lynn Pruit and Vicki Baptista.

He was employed at Interstate Electric in Charlotte, NC. He loved football, especially Auburn football, and spending time with his family.

A memorial service was held Monday May 31, 2021 at 2:00pm at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
31
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Chase was a good worker and was eager to learn. He's missed.
Brian Campbell
Coworker
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results