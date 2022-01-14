Joseph "Joe" Stanley Janicki
March 6, 1940 - January 5, 2022
Dr. Joseph "Joe" Stanley Janicki, 81, of Newnan, Georgia, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in hospice care at home. He was born March 6, 1940 in Wilmington, DE to the late Bernard Martin Janicki and Stella Ann Wieniewski Janicki.
Joe grew up in Wilmington, DE and was a 1958 graduate of Wilmington High School. He went on to graduate from the University of Delaware with a B.S. in Physics, Catholic University of America with a MSE in Fluid Mechanical Engineering and the University of Alabama Birmingham with a PhD in Physiology and Biophysics. He was a tenured professor at the University of Pennsylvania, University of Chicago, University of Missouri, Auburn University and University of South Carolina. Dr. Janicki was an internationally renowned scientist with more than 230 publication and book chapters that pioneered contemporary cardiovascular medicine concepts. His work shifted paradigms in heart failure treatments. His most valuable professional legacy lays in the mentorship he selflessly provided to so many young scientists, physicians, and scholars whose careers he propelled.
Aside from his stellar career he most enjoyed spending his free time being outdoors, gardening, watching college football and reading. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was best known as "Judge" to most. He is now in heaven with his best friend and cousin Butch.
Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Isabel Lee Dahl Janicki; daughters, Julie (Ed) Janicki Lems, Jaci (Brett) Janicki Willis; brothers, Dr. Bernard (Carol) Janicki, William (Betty) Janicki; sisters, Florence (Tommy) Hoot and Frances Shelton; grandchildren, Connelly Lems, Garrett (Nicole) Lems, Parker Davis, Julia Davis, Karlee Willis; great granddaughters Eliza and Kennedy.
