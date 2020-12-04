Joshua Javrus "Josh" Farrow
December 22, 1975 - November 29, 2020
Graveside service for Joshua Farrow, 44, of Montgomery, AL, formerly of Camp Hill, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Brummitt Cemetery, Old Highway 280, Camp Hill, AL 36850, Reverend Justin Freeman will officiate.
Mr. Farrow, who passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home in Montgomery, AL, was born December 22, 1975 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Farrow will be Friday, December 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Survivors include: parents, Linda Farrow of Camp Hill, AL and Randy G. (Loretta) Vines of Fayetteville, NC; one daughter, Peighton J. Farrow of Montgomery, AL; one sister, Ericka Burns of Camp Hill, AL; one brother, Rashad Farrow of Birmingham, AL; grandmother, Margaret Vines of Dadeville, AL; two special nieces, Asia Cross of Mobile, AL and Zoey Scott of Bolling Green, MO; three aunts, Sandra (Joe) Tillery of Hampton, GA, Sheila (Gregory) Sullivan of Jacksonville, FL and Phyllis (Stanley) Duncan of Cypress, TX; five uncles, William (Linda) Burns of Camp Hill, AL, Terry (Hazel) Burns of Camp Hill, AL, Calvin Vines of Dadeville, AL, Lynwood Vines of Huntsville, AL and Gerald (Regina) Vines; devoted friend, Jahmil Oliver of Montgomery, AL; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 4, 2020.