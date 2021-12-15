Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
June Kelley White
Auburn High School
Beggs Funeral Home - Madison
235 NW Orange Avenue
Madison, FL
June Kelley White

June Kelley White, age 63, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021, in Valdosta, Georgia, under the care of Langdale Hospice.

June was born in Alexander City, Alabama, to Phillip and Florence Kelley. June grew up in Auburn, Alabama, and graduated from Auburn High School in 1976. She studied early childhood education at Auburn University for 2 years, then attended the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She loved children and was quite accomplished in her employment as a daycare manager.

June married Robert White and had two sons whom she loved dearly. June and Robert later divorced. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her sons, Phillip (Sunny) White and Justin (Martine) White, six grandchildren, one brother, Wayne (Domitia) Kelley, and one sister Duane (Tom) Best, and two nieces. Special thanks to Robert (Virginia) White and Langdale Hospice for their support.

June loved cats, twirling her baton, and singing. She was kind and generous and had a deep, hearty laugh we will always remember.

There will be a private family service and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn later with the Reverend Jill Davis officiating

T. J. Beggs Jr. & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave your condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com

BEGGS FUNERAL HOME (850) 973-2258
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 15, 2021.
Beggs Funeral Home - Madison
I am so sad to learn of my friend June's passing.  She was one of my first friends when I moved to Auburn in 1968.  I had lost touch with her in recent years, but will always treasure that friendship. My condolences to all who knew and loved her. Dana Rollins,  Seattle
Dana Rollins
Friend
December 17, 2021
