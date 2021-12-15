June Kelley White
June Kelley White, age 63, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021, in Valdosta, Georgia, under the care of Langdale Hospice.
June was born in Alexander City, Alabama, to Phillip and Florence Kelley. June grew up in Auburn, Alabama, and graduated from Auburn High School in 1976. She studied early childhood education at Auburn University for 2 years, then attended the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She loved children and was quite accomplished in her employment as a daycare manager.
June married Robert White and had two sons whom she loved dearly. June and Robert later divorced. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her sons, Phillip (Sunny) White and Justin (Martine) White, six grandchildren, one brother, Wayne (Domitia) Kelley, and one sister Duane (Tom) Best, and two nieces. Special thanks to Robert (Virginia) White and Langdale Hospice for their support.
June loved cats, twirling her baton, and singing. She was kind and generous and had a deep, hearty laugh we will always remember.
There will be a private family service and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn later with the Reverend Jill Davis officiating
T. J. Beggs Jr. & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave your condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com
BEGGS FUNERAL HOME (850) 973-2258
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 15, 2021.