Justin T. BonnerDecember 22, 1971 - June 15, 2021Justin T Bonner, 49 of Opelika, AL passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Visitation will be 12:00pm until 2:00pm, Friday, June 18th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm, Friday, June 18th at Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Larry Doster officiating.He is survived by his wife, Vickie Bonner; children, Stephanie Moulton (Jeff) & April Willett; grandchildren, Christopher Willett, Alissa Willett, Conner Moulton & Zachary Moulton; brothers, James Bonner Jr, Darius Sears & David Sears (Cassie); sisters, Robin Bonner & Chanoah Orr (David) and five nephews.He is proceeded in death by grandparents, Clarance & Estelle Hartt and Charles & Rena Bonner; parents, James Michael Bonner, Sr. & Norma Jean Warren; sister, Julie Sears.Justin was born on December 22, 1971. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a graduate of Auburn University and an employee of The State of Alabama and Briggs & Stratton, Auburn. He obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed flying any chance that he got. He was a Scout Master for Troupe 858 in Opelika and was dedicated to helping scouts achieve their goals. Anyone who knew him, knew he was a Christian man who always put other first. He loved his family more than anything and was a blessing to all. He will be deeply missed.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.