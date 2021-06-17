Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Justin T. Bonner
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Justin T. Bonner

December 22, 1971 - June 15, 2021

Justin T Bonner, 49 of Opelika, AL passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Visitation will be 12:00pm until 2:00pm, Friday, June 18th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm, Friday, June 18th at Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Larry Doster officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Bonner; children, Stephanie Moulton (Jeff) & April Willett; grandchildren, Christopher Willett, Alissa Willett, Conner Moulton & Zachary Moulton; brothers, James Bonner Jr, Darius Sears & David Sears (Cassie); sisters, Robin Bonner & Chanoah Orr (David) and five nephews.

He is proceeded in death by grandparents, Clarance & Estelle Hartt and Charles & Rena Bonner; parents, James Michael Bonner, Sr. & Norma Jean Warren; sister, Julie Sears.

Justin was born on December 22, 1971. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a graduate of Auburn University and an employee of The State of Alabama and Briggs & Stratton, Auburn. He obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed flying any chance that he got. He was a Scout Master for Troupe 858 in Opelika and was dedicated to helping scouts achieve their goals. Anyone who knew him, knew he was a Christian man who always put other first. He loved his family more than anything and was a blessing to all. He will be deeply missed.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Jun
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I'm devastating to hear of Justin's passing. My heart goes out to you all. He will always be remembered as an amazing person. May God bring you peace during this difficult journey. I love you all.
Alita Edeker
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Justin´s passing. It was a pleasure to have served with him aboard the USS Enterprise. He was always mild-mannered and easy to get along with. My deepest condolences to the family.
Terrance Hawkins
Work
June 17, 2021
Your Enterprise Shipmates
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Please know you and the family are in our prayers Mom really enjoyed joking around with Justin and having a good laugh.
Deborah and Michael Hortenstine
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results