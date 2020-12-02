Kay Chilcoat Baldwin



February 26, 1933 - November 25, 2020



Kay Chilcoat Baldwin, 87, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away November 25, 2020. She was born in Haleyville, Alabama on February 26, 1933.



Kay worked in real estate for 35 years in Birmingham, Alabama. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn, and her favorite pastimes included photography and painting.



Kay was predeceased by her parents, Bessie and Taylor Chilcoat; her husband of 56 years, Willis "Baldy" Baldwin; and her brothers, J.B. and Wallace Chilcoat.



Survivors include Kay's children, Judith B. Crumpton, Rena B. Kirk (Scott), and Amelia Baldwin (Greg Fisher); grandchildren, Archer Crumpton (Gwen), Rick Crumpton (Kelly), Lauren Tyson (Brett), and Alan Kirk (Melanie); and 10 great-grandchildren.



The graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens East in Trussville, Alabama. Pastor Cliff Knight will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be submitted to Lakeview Baptist Church, 1600 East Glenn Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830.



Ridout's Southern Heritage Funeral Home



475 Cahaba Valley Rd, Pelham, AL 35124; (205) 988-3511



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 2, 2020.