Kay Walker
1954 - 2021
Kay Walker

December 7, 1954 - October 4, 2021

Mrs. Kay Walker, 66, of Opelika, AL passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at her daughter's home in Opelika.

Mrs. Walker was born December 7, 1954 to parents Benjamin and Harriet Jones in Chatham County, GA. She worked as an associate of Walmart in Prattville, AL and Auburn, AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jamie Walker.

Mrs. Walker is survived by her daughter, Susie Gamble (Jeff) of Opelika, AL; grandchildren: Nick Carter-Hough (Travis) of Atlanta, GA, Davis Gamble (Candice) of Austin, TX, Mason Gamble and Tristan Gamble of Opelika, AL; and her brother, Walker Jones (Judy) of Savannah, GA.

A visitation for Mrs. Kay Walker will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 6, 2021.
