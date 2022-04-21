Little Miss Kayci Jordyn "Tooka" Washington
Funeral service for Kayci Washington, 6, of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2 Day Lily Street, Loachapoka, AL 36865 with interment in Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Anthony Shealey, Pastor and Overseer King Solomon Hutchinson, Eulogist.
Little Miss Washington, who passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Bullock County Hospital in Union Springs, AL, was born March 11, 2016 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: parents, Cartavious Washington and Jenarria Dupree both of Auburn, AL; one sister, Kayli Dupree of Auburn, AL; paternal grandmother, Tossia Washington of Auburn, AL, her pa pa, King Solomon Hutchinson of Auburn, AL; maternal grandparents, Ronald (Linda) Dupree of Faunsdale, AL and Dewanna Cunningham of Union Springs, AL; paternal great grandparents, Bishop Arthur (Joyce) Dowdell, Sr. of Auburn, AL, Bernetha (Reverend Hurbert) Newsome of Opelika, AL and Reverend Eddie (Denise) Kelsey of Camp Hill, AL; maternal great-grandparents, Minister Donald Cunningham and Jocelyn Cunningham both of Union Springs, AL; four aunts, Leanne Grimmett of Loachapoka, AL, Cariona Washington, Takaya Dupree both of Auburn, AL and Selena Knight of Columbus, GA; two uncles, Cartrell Washington of Auburn, AL and Aaron Washington of Opelika, AL; a host of great-aunts; great-uncles; special cousins, schoolmates and friends of the family.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 21, 2022.