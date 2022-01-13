Kelly Freeman
July 19, 1931 - January 9, 2022
Kelly Freeman, 90, passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born July 19, 1931 to Lonnie Freeman and Bernice Vinson Freeman. He attended Beauregard High School and graduated from Auburn University School of Pharmacy in 1956.
He was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church of Opelika, Alabama and an associate member of Good News United Methodist of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Kelly married Margaret Hamilton July 23, 1949. During his career as a pharmacist, they lived in Columbus, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, and Sterling, Virginia before settling in Central Louisiana after he invested in an independent retail pharmacy, Sentry Drug (formerly Red Cross Drugs) where he was a pharmacist until retiring in 1995 and remained part owner until his death. Upon his retirement, Kelly and Margaret relocated to his beloved Destin, Florida, where they resided happily for 26 years.
Kelly was a lifelong Auburn Tigers fan and enjoyed many years of tailgating during home football games and attending bowl games. He and Margaret loved traveling and took many trips both domestic and abroad. They particularly loved exploring the country in their motor home, trips which they frequently shared with friends and family, especially their grandchildren.
Kelly also enjoyed flying and was an avid pilot, often using his talent to assist those in need by transporting them to medical appointments and other events across the country. Additionally, his love of aviation led him to become an instructor and he spread that joy by teaching others to fly.
In later life, Kelly discovered a love for baking and became famous amongst his peers for his fantasy fudge, sweet potato stuff, rum cake and his legendary layered carrot cake.
Kelly was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and beloved friend. He loved spending time with his family, entertaining friends and serving God and others.
Kelly is preceded in death by parents, Lonnie and Bernice Freeman, brothers Wayne Freeman and Dennis Freeman, sisters Lillian Paschal and Shirley Downs, Daughter- in-law Beverly Freeman and Grandson William Eric Freeman.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 72 years, Margaret; sons, Kelly Keith Freeman, Jr. of Toney, AL and Richard Freeman (Sherry) of Pineville, LA; daughter Vicki Allen (Kent) of Pineville, LA; grandchildren Kelly Keith Freeman III (Pam), Pamela O'Keefe (Brian), Jay Freeman (Margarita), Tracey DuBois (Doug), Kerriann Goucher, Jeremy Freeman, Ross Freeman (Katie), Kelli Haase, Christopher Allen and Sean Allen; 19 Great-Grandchildren and numerous great-great- grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, William Freeman (Sharon), and one sister, Carolyn Howard.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Jeffcoat- Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama. Services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Hopewell United Methodist Church, 1993 Lee Road 136, Opelika, Alabama.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mr. Freeman's grandsons Kelly Keith Freeman III, Jay Freeman, Ross Freeman, Christopher Allen and Sean Allen; and his great- grandson Cameron Freeman.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hopewell United Methodist Church, Opelika, Alabama; Red Bird Mission, American Heart Association
, Alzheimer's Association
or the organization or charity of your choice
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 13, 2022.