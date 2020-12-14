Menu
Kenneth Dale Culligan
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Kenneth Dale Culligan

August 22, 1955 - December 12, 2020

Kenneth Dale Culligan, 65 of Notasulga, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Mr. Culligan was born August 22, 1955 in Ashland, AL. A memorial service will be 12:00 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the service beginning at 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Reverend Mark Messer, and Reverend Shannon Culligan will be officiating.

Mr. Culligan was a very well known part of this community. He put every ounce of drive, and passion into his career and his family. His career was decorated with a multitude of awards and accolades within his 20 years employed at King Honda. Mr. Culligan had a smile that was infectious and lit up any room. His passion for Auburn football, and his cars/motorcycles always gave him so much joy and fulfillment.

Mr. Culligan is preceded in death by his father Patrick Culligan of Ashland; sister, Deborah Baker of Ashland; brother, Shane Holder of Beauregard.

Mr. Culligan is survived by his wife Tammy Ragsdale Culligan; children: Marcy Chote of West Minster, S.C, Janice Bryant (Mike) of Opelika, Shannon Culligan of Auburn, Richard Culligan (Destiny) of West Virginia, Jennifer Walker (David) of West Virginia, and Trevor Culligan of Auburn; along with 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; mother: Jo Ann Holder (Jimmy) of Opelika; sister Elaine Triplett (Terry) of Linville, AL; uncle David Jones of Owosso, Michigan; along with numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Darren Ragsdale (Lorrie); sister-in-law, Sharie Holder; also by his life long friend Tim Brown (Stacy).

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38001-9929, StJude.org

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.: www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Dec
15
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Shannon, may God be with you and all your family through this very difficult time ! I LOVE YOU !
Love meagan Kinser
Meagan Kinser
Friend
December 16, 2020
SHANNON AND FAMILY THINKING OF YOU AND YOUR FAMILY! MAY GOD WRAP HIS ARMS AROUND EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU THROUGH THIS VERY DIFFICULT TIME !
Meagan Kinser
Friend
December 14, 2020
