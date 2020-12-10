Kenneth Reid KnightOctober 30, 1955 - December 6, 2020Kenneth Reid Knight, born October 30, 1955, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He is survived by his brothers Robert Alonza Knight (wife Jenny) and William Timothy Knight (wife Laverne). He was preceded in death by his father Robert Knight, mother Viola Garnett Knight, and brother Gerald Alan Knight.Before moving to Auburn, Alabama, Reid lived in Orlando, Florida. Reid was a loving and caring son, brother, and uncle. He always knew how to make you laugh and how to fix most anything. He enjoyed playing golf, deep sea fishing, relaxing at the lake, tailgating, attending football games at Jordan Hare, and spending time with friends and family. He was willing to lend a helping hand when someone needed it.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama. He will be laid to rest by his mother and brother.