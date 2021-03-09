Kenneth PittsGraveside service for Mr. Kenneth Pitts, 63, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Westview Cemetery. Rev. Tyrone Edwards will officiate.Mr. Pitts, lovingly called "Daddy Kool", passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. Early in life, he joined Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. In 1976, he graduated from Auburn High School.Public viewing will be held Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 pm.He is survived by: one daughter, Shenell Moore of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Ocsie Mae Pitts and Dorothy (Lindsey) Allen both of Auburn, AL; one brother, Willie G. Pitts of Auburn, AL; a caring niece, Delaner Pitts of Auburn, AL; many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins; a special friend, Bernadetta Patrick; and a host of other friends.