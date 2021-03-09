Menu
Kenneth Pitts
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL
Kenneth Pitts

Graveside service for Mr. Kenneth Pitts, 63, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Westview Cemetery. Rev. Tyrone Edwards will officiate.

Mr. Pitts, lovingly called "Daddy Kool", passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. Early in life, he joined Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. In 1976, he graduated from Auburn High School.

Public viewing will be held Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 pm.

He is survived by: one daughter, Shenell Moore of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Ocsie Mae Pitts and Dorothy (Lindsey) Allen both of Auburn, AL; one brother, Willie G. Pitts of Auburn, AL; a caring niece, Delaner Pitts of Auburn, AL; many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins; a special friend, Bernadetta Patrick; and a host of other friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
AL
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westview Cemetery
700 Westview Drive, Auburn, AL
Mar
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westview Cemetery
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the family.
Phyllis Reese
March 12, 2021
Our prayers and condolences to the family in your time of bereavement...
Bell Family
March 10, 2021
Rest In Peace "Daddy Cool"
Kenneth B. Keith
March 9, 2021
