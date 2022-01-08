Kenneth Vyrlon RiversFebruary 28, 1966 - January 4, 2022Kenneth Vyrlon Rivers, 55, of Reeltown, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Reeltown with Rev. Tim Smith and Rev. David Hooks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 12:00 noon.Mr. Rivers is survived by his wife of 30 years Donna Akin Rivers, his children Ashley Juanette (Anne) Strong and Cassidy (Harrison) Hartley, his granddaughter Ava Grace Hartley, and his brothers Farron Rivers and Mark Rivers.He was preceded in death by his parents Vyrlon and Jo Ann Rivers and his sister Candy Raymond.Ken loved his job at EAMC where he worked for over 25 years. EAMC was his family. He would always visit people he knew in the hospital and prayed with them. He was a good, Christian man who loved his family and especially his "little sweet pea" Ava. And he loved his wife.