Kevin Ladaris Bailey



September 22, 1968 - November 9, 2021



Kevin Ladaris Bailey departed this world on November 9, 2021 at his residence in Delaware. A memorial service was held on November 27, 2021 at Simpson United Methodist in Delaware. He was born in Alabama and grew up attending Mount Lovely Baptist Church with his grandmother in Camp Hill, Alabama.



Kevin was a community activist who graduated from Morehouse College in 1996 with a double major in Sociology and Psychology. He championed many causes throughout his life and aided several nonprofit organizations. He often did what he could to help those that others had cast aside. He was a fighter from an early age due to his Sickle Cell Anemia and was an outspoken activist for the cause.



He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Willie Louise Kellum and sister, Valisha Stuart. He is survived by his mother, Joanne Tinsley and father, Eddie Bailey; brother, Eddie Webb, Jr.; sisters, Charmia Tinsley and Yolanda Bailey; beloved adopted son Jaquan Romeo; aunts, Kamaron Kellum Cloman and Jerrilynn Freeman; nephews Jared Bailey and Eddie L. Webb; nieces, Brittney Crabb and LaQuasha Webb; many other cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. He also leaves behind his best friends Howard Scott and Cedric Murphy; his devoted friend Nancy Taylor Hall and many others.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 19, 2021.