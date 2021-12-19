Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin Ladaris Bailey
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
Kevin Ladaris Bailey

September 22, 1968 - November 9, 2021

Kevin Ladaris Bailey departed this world on November 9, 2021 at his residence in Delaware. A memorial service was held on November 27, 2021 at Simpson United Methodist in Delaware. He was born in Alabama and grew up attending Mount Lovely Baptist Church with his grandmother in Camp Hill, Alabama.

Kevin was a community activist who graduated from Morehouse College in 1996 with a double major in Sociology and Psychology. He championed many causes throughout his life and aided several nonprofit organizations. He often did what he could to help those that others had cast aside. He was a fighter from an early age due to his Sickle Cell Anemia and was an outspoken activist for the cause.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Willie Louise Kellum and sister, Valisha Stuart. He is survived by his mother, Joanne Tinsley and father, Eddie Bailey; brother, Eddie Webb, Jr.; sisters, Charmia Tinsley and Yolanda Bailey; beloved adopted son Jaquan Romeo; aunts, Kamaron Kellum Cloman and Jerrilynn Freeman; nephews Jared Bailey and Eddie L. Webb; nieces, Brittney Crabb and LaQuasha Webb; many other cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. He also leaves behind his best friends Howard Scott and Cedric Murphy; his devoted friend Nancy Taylor Hall and many others.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends
Lesia Woody
Other
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results