Larry AllenAugust 18, 1952 - October 10, 2020Graveside service for Larry Allen, 68, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Pastor Patricia A. Arnold will officiate.Mr. Allen who passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born August 18, 1952 in Lee County, Alabama.Public viewing for Mr. Allen will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 pm – 6 pm.Survivors include: one brother, Willie H. (Linda) Allen of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Betty Hunter of Opelika, AL and Sylvia Gunn of Cleveland, OH; sister-in-law, Doris Allen of Hamilton, GA; four nephews, Keison (Kim) Allen, Madel Davis of Smiths, AL, Dexter (Lesile) Allen of Columbus, GA and Brandon Adams of Smyrna, TN; four nieces, Mahogany (Kalvin) Lewis, Valencia (Forranta) Floyd, Erika Allen all of Opelika, AL and Kanidrus Prather of Ft. Mitchell, AL; a devoted great-nephew and caregiver, Arequavious "Quay" Griffin of Opelika, AL; two great-nieces and caregiver, Markhia Jenkins and Brittnie Allen both of Opelika, AL; two god-mothers, Martha Beasley of Opelika, AL and Frances Avery of Atlanta, GA; six devoted friends, Willie Grady, David Gunn, Hamidullah Muwakkil, Charles Buckhannon, Eddie Beaty and David Payne all of Opelika, AL; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.