CVHS Class of 1968. Larry was a dear friend of mine in high school. I served on the year book staff with him my senior year. He was the sports editor and photographer. There wasn´t a great deal to photograph so that is probably why I am in so many pictures in our yearbook! I will always remember him when I hear the song "Cherish" by the Lettermen. You have my deepest sympathy and prayers.

Linda Davis Godfrey School October 4, 2021