Larry Kenneth Howard, Sr.October 18, 1950 - April 5, 2022Larry Kenneth Howard, Sr. of Alexander City, Alabama was born in Lee County, Alabama on October 18, 1950 and passed away at his home surrounded by family on April 5, 2022. He was 71 years old.He attended Ridge Road Baptist Church.Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Bessie Howard; brothers, Louis Howard, and Phillip Howard.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dale Howard; children, Karen Hoffman (Jonathan) Larry Howard, Jr. (Jessica) Jason Smith (Anita), Maykie Cantrell (Chris); 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Miller, Linda Miller, and Teressa Fewell, as well as a host of nieces, and nephews, cousins, and other family members.Memorial service will be held at Ridge Road Baptist Church at a later date with Pastor Robert E. Gates and Pastor Darrell Shelton officiating.