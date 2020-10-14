Larry Presley



July 16, 1942 - October 6, 2020



Larry DeWayne Presley, 78, died October 6, 2020.



Larry is survived by his wife, Glenda Arnette Presley; sons and daughters-in-law David & LeaAnn Presley, Dr. Steven & Leanne Presley, and Neal and Abby Presley; grandchildren Ben, Annabeth, Gehrig, Ella, and Nash; mother Pauline Bedsole Presley; brother Mike Presley(Linda); brothers-in-law Loyd Arnette, Robert (Kim) Arnette, Harry (Jane) Arnette; sisters-in-law Deloris (Henry) Holmes, and Patsy McKinnon; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Theron Presley.



Larry was born and raised in Florala, AL, prior to attending college at Auburn University and graduating with a degree in Pharmacy. While at Auburn, he met Glenda, with whom he shared 56 years of life. Auburn was always a special place for him; he was an avid fan and alumni supporter from the time he graduated for the remainder of his life. Larry was a "memory maker" who enjoyed spending his time and money creating game day memories with and for those he loved.



After beginning his pharmacy career in Hartselle, AL, then Crestview, FL, Larry and Glenda moved to Opp, AL, in 1968 where he began working at Clemons Drug Co.—later becoming owner and changing the name to Larry's Prescriptions. Larry viewed his customers as family and treated them as such. In 2009, he was able to retire and transfer ownership to his son, Neal. A career highlight was his receiving the "Bowl of Hygieia" award for the state of Alabama. More than that, Larry found great satisfaction in recommending many bright young Opp students to pharmacy school and seeing them become pharmacists. Following his retirement, he loved farm life, being outdoors, and community service through groups such as the Trailmasters for Lake Frank Jackson State Park.



Having come to know Christ as a child, Larry sought to live in a way that others would see Christ through his actions. He had a servant's heart. Whether he was making night time house calls to deliver medication, serving as a deacon, being with family, or merely helping a friend, he was most joyful when he was doing for others. He poured himself into the various roles he had through the years at First Baptist Church. Among his most impactful was sharing the Gospel message with hundreds of boys who came through the Royal Ambassadors program at the church.



For the past 21 years, he relished the role of Granddaddy—one for which he seemed a natural. Just as he did with numerous friends, he was able to make each grandchild feel special and know they were loved deeply. Truly, he left a legacy.



Graveside service for Mr. Presley was held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Peaceful Acres Memorial Garden Cemetery, Opp, AL, with Rev. Wayne Sharpe officiating and arrangements by Wyatt Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to EAMC Foundation (Medical Education fund) or Auburn University School of Pharmacy.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 14, 2020.