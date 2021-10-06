Lavinia Alley ParnellAugust 3, 1944 - October 2, 2021Lavinia Alley Parnell was born in Tuskegee, AL on August 3, 1944 to John Thomason and Lavinia Smith Alley and passed away on October 2, 2021.She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Jeff Parnell.She is survived by her children Allison Parnell of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Mitch Parnell (Liza Jane) of Omaha, Nebraska, and Scott Parnell (Kelly) of Auburn, Alabama. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren – Mitchell Parnell, Jr., Elizabeth Parnell Tatum, Alley Parnell, Sarah Parnell and Thomas J. Parnell. She is also survived by one great grandchild, Palmer Tatum. She is also survived by her sisters, Dixie Alley Segrest (Dorman), Susan Alley Woodruff (Carl) , sister in-law Sue McCurdy Alley and close cousin, Betty Torbert. Also several nieces, nephews and their families. but preceded in death by her brother John Thomason Alley, Jr.Lavinia was a lifelong educator and specialized in the education of the blind for Lee County Schools and the State of Alabama. Her life's work is proudly displayed in the numerous young adults that are living independent and fulfilling lives regardless of visual impairment.A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 23rd at 1:00 pm CST in the Founders Chapel of the Auburn United Methodist Church where she has been a long time member. Reverend George Mathison will lead our Celebration of Life of a selfless wife, mother and educator.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Helen Keller School – Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.