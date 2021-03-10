Lawrence Keith FergusonJuly 16, 1967 - March 6, 2021It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the passing of our loved one, Lawrence Keith Ferguson, who the Lord took to be with him this day, March 6, 2021.He was a loving husband, and good considerate person who always entertained a good joke. He enjoyed his life as a truck driver, and he accepted Christ into his life in recent years and was baptized in a small country church, but moved his letter to Providence Baptist Church in Lee County, Alabama where he attended Sunday School and Church. When Covid hit he enjoyed the Live Streaming Service and looked forward to hearing the sermon from his pastor Dr. Rusty Sowell each week.He was preceded in death by his parents, Billie Annette Ratcliff, and Larry Kenneth Ferguson.He is survived by his wife, Constance Faith (Ivey) Ferguson; brother, Robbie Smith; sister, Lacrecia Ferguson; cousins, Kerri Talley, Jo Keebler, Janein Keebler; mother-in-law, (Mom) Ella Ivey; nephew, Gabe Ivey; in laws, Heywood and Shirley Jerkins, John and Sandra Spivey, Gillis and June Spivey, Harrell and Jane Ivey, Reverend Wayne and Jean Ivey, Judith Vault, Lester and June Ivey and other nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held in Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, March 12, 2021 from 12:00 Noon until 12:50 p.m.Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Reverend Wayne Ivey officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Providence Baptist Church or leave their condolences on a Memorial Page.