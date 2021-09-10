Lee James CollierGraveside service for Mr. Lee James Collier, Sr., 70, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Marvyn, AL. Rev. Charlie Frank Collier will officiate. Facial masks are required.Mr. Collier passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. Early in life, he joined Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.He is survived by: his wife, Carolyn Davis Collier of Opelika, AL; eight children, Eldrico Avery, Montavian (Colandra) Collier and Crystal Collier all of Opelika, AL, Corderia (Whitney) Collier and Constance (Tim) Pugh both of Huntsville, AL, Calondra Davis, Randall Davis and Robert Davis all of Opelika, AL; thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Neal, Barbara (Kevin) Edwards and Letitia Lockhart all of Indianapolis, IN; three brothers, Patrick (Brenda) Lockhart of Indianapolis, IN, Allen Lockhart, Jr. of Gary, IN and Thaddeus (Linda) Lockhart of Opelika, AL; an aunt, Lorraine Kennedy of Opelika, AL; an uncle, Jimmy Collier of Opelika, AL; three special friends, Cheryl Collier, John Thomas and Cody Bryant all of Opelika, AL; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.