I am so sorry to hear about Mr. Leroy..he has been a friend of mine since A&P where he worked and I worked at Papa Joe's BBQ, then when I opened Zoe's Delite he often would visit, and get a hot dog everytime. We all loved to see him, he was a very important person in my granddaughters life (Chelsea), she is also very sad to hear this news. RIP

Gail Webster Friend January 4, 2022