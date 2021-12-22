Menu
Leroy "Sonny" Simpson Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Leroy "Sonny" Simpson, Jr.

May 26, 1942 - December 15, 2021

Funeral service for Leroy Simpson, Jr., 79, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 24533 US Highway 80, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Samuel Orange, Jr. will officiate.

Mr. Simpson, who passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born May 26, 1942, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

Mr. Simpson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving wife of 53 years, Ardrallis Simpson; three children, Aaron Simpson of Atlanta, GA, Alfred Simpson of Salem, AL and LaShawn Blanton of Opelika, AL; a stepson, Derek Gentry of Auburn, AL; sixteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Veola Holmes of Salem, AL, Minnie Jordan of Atlanta, GA, Katherine Watts of Riviera Beach, FL and Susie (Joseph) Davis of Phenix City, AL; two sisters-in-law, Maxine (Walter) Collier and Doretha Sturdivant both of Auburn, AL; two brothers-in-law, Francis West and Calvin Gilmore both of Auburn, AL; two uncles, Dan Simpson of Los Angeles, CA and Illinois Simpson of Dayton, OH; one aunt, Louella Parker of Phenix City, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, the New Life Church Family and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
New Life Missionary Baptist Church
24533 US Highway 80, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Mr. Leroy..he has been a friend of mine since A&P where he worked and I worked at Papa Joe's BBQ, then when I opened Zoe's Delite he often would visit, and get a hot dog everytime. We all loved to see him, he was a very important person in my granddaughters life (Chelsea), she is also very sad to hear this news. RIP
Gail Webster
Friend
January 4, 2022
Prayers to the family with my deepest sympathy. Stenson Family and Providence Missionary Baptist Church Family
Letha Stenson-Haupert
Friend
December 22, 2021
