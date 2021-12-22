Leroy "Sonny" Simpson, Jr.
May 26, 1942 - December 15, 2021
Funeral service for Leroy Simpson, Jr., 79, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 24533 US Highway 80, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Samuel Orange, Jr. will officiate.
Mr. Simpson, who passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born May 26, 1942, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
Mr. Simpson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving wife of 53 years, Ardrallis Simpson; three children, Aaron Simpson of Atlanta, GA, Alfred Simpson of Salem, AL and LaShawn Blanton of Opelika, AL; a stepson, Derek Gentry of Auburn, AL; sixteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Veola Holmes of Salem, AL, Minnie Jordan of Atlanta, GA, Katherine Watts of Riviera Beach, FL and Susie (Joseph) Davis of Phenix City, AL; two sisters-in-law, Maxine (Walter) Collier and Doretha Sturdivant both of Auburn, AL; two brothers-in-law, Francis West and Calvin Gilmore both of Auburn, AL; two uncles, Dan Simpson of Los Angeles, CA and Illinois Simpson of Dayton, OH; one aunt, Louella Parker of Phenix City, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, the New Life Church Family and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 22, 2021.