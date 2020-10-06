Lila Pharez HortonMarch 29, 1931 - October 2, 2020Lila Pharez Horton, a native of Fairford, Alabama and longtime resident of Mobile, passed away on October 2, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. Lila grew up attending Calvert Baptist Church in Calvert, Alabama. She later served many years as Music Ministry secretary for Spring Hill Baptist Church in Mobile, Alabama, until her retirement. As a faithful member there, she taught Sunday School and Training Union classes and served on numerous committees.She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, James L. Horton; parents, Judson and Brucie Pharez; brothers, Herman, Jack and Bennett Pharez; and sister, Mary Louise Pharez. She is survived by her children, Dr. Leonard B. Horton (Eriko) of Tokyo and Julie Horton Ellis (Charles) of Auburn; grandchildren, Charity Horton, David Ellis (Kelly) and Anna Ellis Gavins (Jesse); great grandson, Jonah Gavins and her nephew, Herman Pharez, Jr. Burial will be at the Malcolm Baptist Church Cemetery, Malcolm, Alabama.