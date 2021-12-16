Menu
Lillian Chadwick Harrelson
1944 - 2021
Lillian Chadwick Harrelson

December 1, 1944 - December 15, 2021

Lillian Chadwick Harrelson of Opelika was born to the late Lonnie and Florence Chadwick on December 1, 1944 and passed away at her home on December 15, 2021. She was 77 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Wilber Ronald Harrelson, Sr.; brother, Buddy Chadwick; sisters, Mamie Chadwick and Margie Harrelson.

Lillian is survived by her children, Terrisa Griffin Liner (Scott), Malissa Smith (Michael), and Joe Harrelson (Donna); grandchildren, Magen Nicole Floyd (Matt), Falecia Marie Cannon (Mitch), Kelsey Paige Bryant (Travis), Wyatt Jones (Sammy), Blake Harrelson (Morgan), Maddy Smith, and Jagger Smith; great grandchildren, Ryleigh Cannon, and Blake Leigh Cannon; sister-in-law, Barbara Chadwick, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Funeral service will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Watoola Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 16, 2021.
