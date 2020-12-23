Menu
First Lady Lillie Pearl Eiland Johnson
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
First Lady Lillie Pearl Eiland Johnson

June 11, 1957 - December 20, 2020

Graveside service for Lillie Johnson, 63, of Camp Hill, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 677 Huguley Road Opelika, AL 36804 (Marvyn Community), Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate.

Mrs. Johnson, who passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, AL, was born June 11, 1957 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Johnson will be Friday, December 25, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband, Bishop Larry Johnson; seven siblings, Mildred (Charles) Grainger of Syracuse, NY, Patricia (Terry) Welch, Eddie B. (Tinnie) Eiland, Jr., Melton Lee Eiland, Oscar Lee Eiland, Mitchell (Danielle) Eiland all of Opelika, AL and Michelle Eiland Pitts of Auburn, AL; adoptive brother, Rex (Nicole) Jones of Memphis, TN; one uncle, Shelton Coleman of Syracuse, NY; six sisters-in-law, Amanda Eiland, Judy Diane Thomas, Betty Norman, Sharon Spencer, Shelia "Shirley" Dowdell all of Opelika, AL and Mae Sue (John) Holland of Atlanta, GA; four brothers-in-law, David Lee (Carrie) Johnson, Dennis Johnson, Michael (Beverly) Johnson and Jerry Johnson all of Opelika, AL; a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, Temple of God Church, Inc. Family, classmates and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
My condolences to the Johnson family/Eiland family for the loss of my cousin Lillie Pearl with the beautiful voice. I know now she is in heaven singing and just remember she will always have a special place in our hearts. Wenford Coleman Riverview, FL
Wenford Coleman
December 27, 2020
Praying for you Bishop Johnson! I will truly miss cousin Lillie Pearl. She was a jewel to all of us! Be encouraged in the Lord Bishop we love you! Cuz Etta
Etta Torbert
December 27, 2020
We are sending up prayers of comfort and peace Bishop Johnson not just today but the days ahead. Sister Lille will be greatly missed in the earthly realm but God had another plan. She is now singing in the heavenly choir!! We love you Bishop!! Walter&Wanda
Walter&Wanda Moore
December 27, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of our dear sister Lillie pearl! Praying much for you Bishop Johnson, prayers of peace and comfort!
Ocie Jefferson
December 27, 2020
Deepest sympathy, Love class of 1976.
Mrs.Debra Jackson
December 25, 2020
To Bishop Johnson & The Temple of God Church, We were saddened to hear of the loss of Elect Lady Johnson. May the Grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you during your time of bereavement. We are praying that you will be comforted through Holy Ghost. In Holy Love with Deepest Sympathy, Overseer Lindsey
Overseer Lindsey & Pure In Heart Holiness Church
December 24, 2020
Sending you our deepest condolences. We love you & will truly miss First Lady. Prayers for strength, peace & comfort
Emmanuel Temple of Deliverance
December 23, 2020
Praise JESUS Bishop Johnson My deepest sympathy and Condolence to you and your loved one at the Lost of Dear Lady L. P. Johnson, she was a bright and shining light and will be remembered always
Apostle E.M.McNary
December 23, 2020
We all have loved you long many years.You will never be forgotten Go fly high and enjoy being at the feet of Jesus. We will meet you there!!
Delorise Potts and Debra, and June
December 23, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family
Linda Copeland
December 23, 2020
My Condolence to Bishop Johnson and the family. I am praying for you all
Carolyn Wilson
December 23, 2020
