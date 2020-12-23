First Lady Lillie Pearl Eiland Johnson
June 11, 1957 - December 20, 2020
Graveside service for Lillie Johnson, 63, of Camp Hill, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 677 Huguley Road Opelika, AL 36804 (Marvyn Community), Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate.
Mrs. Johnson, who passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, AL, was born June 11, 1957 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Johnson will be Friday, December 25, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband, Bishop Larry Johnson; seven siblings, Mildred (Charles) Grainger of Syracuse, NY, Patricia (Terry) Welch, Eddie B. (Tinnie) Eiland, Jr., Melton Lee Eiland, Oscar Lee Eiland, Mitchell (Danielle) Eiland all of Opelika, AL and Michelle Eiland Pitts of Auburn, AL; adoptive brother, Rex (Nicole) Jones of Memphis, TN; one uncle, Shelton Coleman of Syracuse, NY; six sisters-in-law, Amanda Eiland, Judy Diane Thomas, Betty Norman, Sharon Spencer, Shelia "Shirley" Dowdell all of Opelika, AL and Mae Sue (John) Holland of Atlanta, GA; four brothers-in-law, David Lee (Carrie) Johnson, Dennis Johnson, Michael (Beverly) Johnson and Jerry Johnson all of Opelika, AL; a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, Temple of God Church, Inc. Family, classmates and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2020.