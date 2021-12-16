Linda Nonnenmacher DoyleOctober 24, 1951 - December 13, 2021Linda Nonnenmacher Doyle, 70, of Auburn passed away December 13, 2021 in Birmingham, AL at UAB Hospital.Funeral Services will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Auburn on Friday, December 17th at 10am.Linda was born and raised in Ramsey, New Jersey to Richard and Virginia Nonnenmacher on October 24, 1951. She went to Ramsey High School and graduated in 1969. She went on to earn a degree in International and Trade Finance from Louisiana State University in 1983 and worked in the banking industry. Her real passion was reviewing books and movies. The Oscar season was her favorite time of year! She was quick with a smile, and a great friend to all who knew her. She loved to travel and take people with her on her adventures. Her itineraries were legendary!Linda was proceeded in death by her parents Richard and Virginia. She is survived by her husband James V. Doyle, Sr. and sister Nancy Raymer of Centerville, VA; and by her three children James V. Doyle, Jr. (Brandy) of Birmingham, Andrew P. Doyle (Natalie) of Milledgeville, GA and Meredith D. McGowan (Jonathan) of Auburn; and by nine grandchildren; Drew Doyle (Tori), Clara LoCricchio (Jason), Sarah Doyle, Harper McGowan, Addison Doyle, E.V. McGowan, Kennedy Doyle, Charlie McGowan, and Lizzie Doyle.In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Fund. Thank you.