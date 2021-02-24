Ms. Linda Faye Hamer Grant Lankford
December 19, 1942 - February 22, 2021
Ms. Linda Faye Hamer Grant Lankford, age 78, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Monday, February 22nd, 2021 at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. She was born on December 19th, 1942 in Chambers County, Alabama to the late S.C. Hamer and Wilma Pitts Hamer.
Ms. Lankford is survived by her children, Bobby H. Grant, Jr. and Hope Grant (Brian) Woods, both of Alexander City, Alabama; grandchildren, Seth Battistella, Valley, Braylie Whitt, Valley, Heather Johnson of Columbus, Georgia, Bren Grant of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Morgan Cooksey of Alexander City, Alabama, and Haydan Cooksey (Brandon) Brown of Fort Stewart, Georgia; great grandchildren, Kylie, Savannah, Aubrie, and Remington; brother, Pete (Reba) Hamer of Valley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Shelby Grant.
Ms. Lankford was a career law enforcement officer. She started as a dispatcher in Lanett, Alabama in the early 1970's. In 1973 she went to work with the Auburn Police Department and stayed with them for the next 23 years until her retirement as 911 Program Director. During her career she trained the staff of the Lanett and Valley 911 call centers when they were created.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at 11:00 AM (EST) at the graveside in Fairfax Cemetery. The Reverends John Dye, Jr. and Carl Benedict will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10:00 until 10:45 AM (EST) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
Please visit Ms. Lankford's Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com
to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Ms. Lankford, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.