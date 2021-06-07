Menu
Linda B. McCollough
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Linda B. McCollough

October 19, 1950 - June 3, 2021

Memorial Service for Linda Baker McCollough of Auburn, AL is Tuesday, June 8 at 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. The reverend Adam Martin will be officiating. Mrs. McCollough who died Thursday, June 3 at home was born October 19, 1950 in Alexander City, AL.

She is survived by her husband Richard McCollough, daughters Brandy Herron and Danielle Halcomb, son Barry McCollough, grandchildren Cody Herron, Haley Herron, Madison Herron, Hannah Hadaway, Sarah Rollins, Bo Halcomb, Max Halcomb and Wes Halcomb, great-grandchildren Mason Hadaway and Zoey Hadaway, sisters Glenda McSpadden and Brenda Keel.

In lieu of flowers, families suggest donating to memorial fund at Abundant Life Church in memory of Linda Baker McCollough 1253 North College Street Auburn, AL 36830.

The best wife in the world! We will always love her and miss her.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Her smile - she had the most beautiful smile and what love she shared with so many. She and Brother Richard were always great role models of family. I had not seen her in such a long time but never forgot how she always showed me so much kindness. She will be missed and praying for the family.
Monica Dennis
Friend
June 6, 2021
