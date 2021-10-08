Linda Gail Taunton PerrySeptember 18, 1946 - October 6, 2021Mrs. Linda Gail Taunton "Nana" Perry, age 75, of Franklin, AL, was escorted by angels through the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Mrs. Perry was born on September 18, 1946, in Tallassee, AL to the late Doston and Lottie Taunton. Mrs Perry loved her flowers, cooking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her family was most important to her and she loved and cared for them with all of her heart and soul. Mrs. "P" also owned and operated Green Fork Grocery in Tuskegee, AL where she loved all the children on Howard Road.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James R. Perry, Jr. of Franklin, AL and her children Wendy G. Perry of Phenix City, AL, Beverly Jo (Jody) Bodiford of Franklin, AL, James R. Perry, III of Franklin, AL, and Michael D. (Kerri) Perry of Farmerville, LA; her grandchildren, Tori (Caleb) Blackburn of Prattville, AL, Heidi Perry of Tallassee, AL, and Adam Perry of Tallassee, AL; her great grandchild Waylon Blackburn of Prattville, AL and her brother Dr. David (Myra) Taunton of Ft. Worth/Dallas, TX.She was preceded in death by her brothers Lonnie, Curley, and James Taunton; and sisters Jackie Curry, Patricia Taunton, and Anita Pitchford.Friends may visit with family on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral services at Pleasant Springs Baptist Church in Franklin with Pastor Jim Voss and Pastor Ronald Sumner officiating. Interment will follow in the Tuskegee Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Robert T. Perry, T. Dudley Perry, Jr., Jeremy Taunton, Chris Taunton, Phillip Taunton, Clay Segrest, and Charlie Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Taunton, LeDon Taunton, John Pitchford, Mitch Woodall, Caleb Blackburn, and Bobby Segrest.Flowers will be accepted but donations in Mrs. Perry's name may be made to the Tuskegee Cemetery Association, PO Box 830036, Tuskegee, AL 36083.