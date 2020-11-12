Linda Thompson Whitlock
July 2, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Mrs. Linda Thompson Whitlock, age 77, of LaGrange, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia surrounded by her devoted husband and family. She was born on July 2nd, 1943 in West Point, Georgia to the late Judge Emerson Thompson and Ethel Jackson Thompson.
Mrs. Whitlock is survived by her husband, Don Whitlock; her children, Lynn (Paul) Metler, Kim Williams, Jeff (Gwen) Whitlock, and Kim Willis; her grandchildren, Nick Metler, Lauren (Josh) DeFoor, Brooke (Jerrod) Duncan, Chad Whitlock, and Kelly (Drew) Dunn; her great grandchildren, Jax and Lila DeFoor and Eiland, Ellison, and Bailey Duncan; her loving caregivers, Marilyn Wilson and Gloria Harrison.
Mr. Whitlock was blessed to meet Linda following the loss of his first wife and for the next sixteen years they had a very loving and caring relationship. Mrs. Whitlock was a member of Community Chapel Church of God in Lanett, Alabama. She was an accomplished classical pianist and organist who enjoyed sharing her love of music with her family. She was an extraordinary southern cook.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 2:00 PM (EST) at the graveside in Hillcrest Cemetery. Dr. Paul Metler will officiate. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing. Due to social gathering restrictions, visitation will be private.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 12, 2020.