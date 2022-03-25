Little Miss Victoria Vanessa "Vicky" Holifield
December 11, 2014 - March 13, 2022
Graveside service for Victoria Holifield, 7, of Waverly, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Reverend Kortavious Key will officiate.
Little Miss Victoria Holifield, who passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home in Waverly, AL, was born December 11, 2014, in Lee County, Alabama.
There will be no public viewing.
"Vicky", as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was a first grader at Loachapoka Elementary School. She enjoyed singing, dancing and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite colors were blue and gold.
Victoria's precious memories will live in the hearts of: mother, Shambria Frazier of Waverly, AL; father, Michael Logan of Waverly, AL; two brothers, Ja'Cayln Greer and Kameron Brown; four sisters, MyKiarria Frazier of Waverly, AL, Laianna Logan, Nia Wilson both of Opelika, AL and Kristen Brown; maternal grandmother, Vera Frazier of Waverly, AL; paternal grandfather, Jessie Bulger of Auburn, AL; maternal great grandmother, Edna Avery of Waverly, AL; godparents, Cortney and Keshia Edwards; a host of cousins, other relatives, classmates and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 25, 2022.